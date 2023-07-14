VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Theft from Virginia ABC stores happens quite often, and the Virginia Beach Police Department is getting the word out on social media.

They’ve started a weekly #ThirstyThursday post on their official Facebook page that includes images of suspects sought for stealing alcohol from ABC stores around the city from that particular week.

Here are some of the individuals highlighted in the past month.

If you have any information about any of these suspects, please contact the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-YOU-UP.