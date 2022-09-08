UPDATE: Virginia Beach Police say the child’s family has been located.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate the family of an 18-month-old located in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle. The child is described as an African American male, approximately 18 months old, and is wearing a gray t-shirt and a diaper.

The child’s identity is unknown and he is unable to talk.

If you have information about the child or their family, call 757-385-5000 or 911.