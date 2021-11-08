VBPD: Fatal crash involving vehicle, person in wheelchair on Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a fatal crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard involving a vehicle and a person in a wheelchair.

Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard at Groveland Road. Dispatchers said the call reporting the crash came in at 3:11 p.m. Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said a person using a wheelchair was hit by a vehicle as they attempted to cross Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said.

Police will release additional details as they’re available.

VBPD investigating a fatal crash, eastbound on Virginia Beach Blvd at Groveland Road. A person using a wheelchair was struck while attempting to cross Virginia Beach Blvd. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene. More to follow when further details become available. pic.twitter.com/jHK4TykvhH — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) November 8, 2021

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.