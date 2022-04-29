VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After 36 years with the force, the deputy chief of Virginia Beach police is retiring.

Deputy Chief William “Billy” Dean was hired by VBPD in February 1986 and was a graduate of the 6th VBPD Academy. A decade after joining VBPD, he was named a sergeant in the Detective Bureau’s Domestic Violence Unit.

Four years later, Dean was promoted to Lieutenant and assigned to the 2nd Precinct. He also served in the Law Enforcement Training Academy for four years before being named captain in 2008.

Deputy Chief William “Billy” Dean (photo: VBPD)

He was named deputy chief in 2013. Since then, he has alternated between investigations and operations.

During his time with the department, he has focused specifically on victims of crime and restorative justice programs. Dean is credited with restructuring the detective bureau to serve victims of crimes better.

He also partnered with the city and local schools on the restorative justice program. He plans to continue to volunteer with the program in retirement.

Dean received his bachelor’s degree in 1994 and a master’s degree in 1999.

His retirement is effective May 1.