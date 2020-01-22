VBPD chief: Mass shooting independent investigator erred in saying they had no access to shooter’s computer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two months after independent investigators told the public they were not allowed access to the computer belonging to the man who killed 12 people in a mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, there’s a new update.

The police chief says the independent investigator’s statement was wrong.

At this point, neither the Virginia Beach Police nor independent investigation team with Hillard Heintze have been able to pinpoint the shooter’s motive for the May 31 shooting in Building 2.

But in November, Hillard Hientze’s founder revealed there could still be hope of coming to a better conclusion — once information from the shooter’s personal computer is examined.

The quest to find answers leaves attorney Kevin Martingayle — who represents one of the victim’s family — increasingly frustrated.

“Have they explained why there is this failure?” he asked. “Why would they have said that?”

Martingayle is frustrated with the news Police Chief Jim Cervera delivered to City Council last week.

Cervera said when the independent investigator said the FBI had control of the shooter’s personal computer, they were wrong.

“Every piece of equipment that he has, we either have the physical custody of or we have the mirror of,” Cervera said.

Cervera says that’s how it has been from the moment the FBI first got involved in the mass shooting investigation.

So, what happened?

While Hillard Heintze declined to comment, City Auditor Lydon Remias confirmed the firm did misspeak back in November.

Martingayle said he wasn’t sure whether he feels it discredits the Hillard Heintze report, but it does cast doubt on if the “why” of the mass shooting will ever be found.

Martingayle is now throwing his support for having another investigation into the shooting on the state side.

He also says the city needs to look more carefully into whether they got what they paid for.

Council will be receiving a briefing from staff on their analysis of the report next month.

