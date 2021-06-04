VBPD arrests malicious wounding suspect with help from Portsmouth Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed Friday members of its Warrant Fugitive Unit tracked down the suspect in a recent malicious wounding case, in Portsmouth.

26-year-old Jaquan Hunt was taken into custody without incident, with the help of Portsmouth Police.

Hunt was wanted in connection with a shooting on May 31 in the 5300 block of Justin Court. The victim in that case was taken to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury, police said.

Police served Hunt warrants for malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and trespassing. He was also served outstanding warrants for domestic assault and breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony.