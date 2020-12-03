VBPD: 2 in custody after ‘firearm violation’ incident, brief pursuit at Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two people are in custody following a ‘firearm violation’ incident and brief pursuit Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall for the incident.

No injuries have been reported and there is no further information.

VBPD on scene of a firearm violation at the Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall. 2 suspects are in custody after a brief pursuit. No injuries reported. More to follow when information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/RbyWASVixF — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) December 4, 2020

This is a breaking news story.