VBPD: 2 in custody after ‘firearm violation’ incident, brief pursuit at Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two people are in custody following a ‘firearm violation’ incident and brief pursuit Thursday night.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall for the incident.

No injuries have been reported and there is no further information.

This is a breaking news story.

