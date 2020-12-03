VBPD: 2 in custody after ‘firearm violation’ incident, brief pursuit at Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police say two people are in custody following a ‘firearm violation’ incident and brief pursuit Thursday night.
Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to Parkway Plaza Shopping Mall for the incident.
No injuries have been reported and there is no further information.
This is a breaking news story.
