VBPD: 1 in custody after fleeing police, crashing into multiple vehicles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police said a wanted person was taken into custody after fleeing police and crashing into multiple vehicles Thursday.
The incident happened near Five Forks Road and Haygood Point Road, police said.
There was a heavy police presence in the area as of 5 p.m.
Dispatchers said the call about the police chase came in just after 4 p.m. It started on Aragona Boulevard near Haygood Road.
Police did not release additional details.
