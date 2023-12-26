VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead after a shooting in Virginia Beach.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Dec. 24, police dispatch received alerts from ShotSpotter for shots fired on the 800 block of Riverbend Road. Calls also came in from community members who reported two gunshot victims.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Police say 43-year-old Antonio Wolfe was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

Sometime later, a third victim walked into a local hospital with gunshots wounds and has since been released.

Virginia Beach detectives are still investigating what they describe as a chaotic scene. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Virginia Beach Police Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.