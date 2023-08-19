The large public statue of King Neptune that welcomes all to Virginia Beach in Virginia USA.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nominations are open for the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission’s (VBHRC) 28th Annual Human Rights Awards.

The awards are given to individuals and groups that work toward an understanding of cultural diversity and advocate for the human rights of the City’s residents.

Nominees will be evaluated on community involvement, initiatives and humanitarianism. To be eligible, individuals must live in Virginia Beach or have contributed to the promotion of human rights to benefit Virginia Beach residents.

A nomination form must be completed, including at least two references to support the nomination.

For more information about the Human Right application, visit virginiabeach.gov/HRCawards or contact VBHRC Liaison Dominique McKinnon at 757-385-1158.