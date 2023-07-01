VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — For most Americans food and fireworks are top of mind on the Fourth of July.

However, the Virginia Beach Fire Department would like to remind citizens that fireworks are illegal in the Resort City.

Unless properly permitted, fireworks and pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited within city limits by the Virginia Statewide Fire Prevention Code, the Code of Virginia, and the Virginia Beach City Code Section 12-43.2 This includes sparklers and pinwheel, which burn at 1,800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Possession of illegal fireworks could result in a $2,500.00 fine or one year in jail.

Residents are encouraged to attend one of the free fireworks displays in the area. You can find a list of local Fourth of July events here.