Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

VBFD no longer accepting Foodbank donations at fire stations; YMCA accepting at select locations

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:
foodbank_1525834363420.jpg

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced on Friday that it has suspended the collection of Foodbank donations at all fire stations in order to continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Effective April 10, the fire department will no longer be accepting donations through the “Extinguish Hunger” program until the state of emergency ends. The collected donations under the program are brought to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore for distribution.

While the VB fire stations are no longer accepting food, the community is still encouraged to donate as there are many families experiencing financial hardships and struggling to get food during this time.

“Although it has become necessary to modify the “Extinguish Hunger” program, the VBFD remains a strong partner with the Foodbank and encourages our citizens to continue donating to this important organization,” according to the statement released. “The need for food is especially acute at this time, please see the attached news release for additional details about how people in VirginiaBeach can still donate to the Foodbank.”

The Foodbank is still accepting monetary donations online and food donations along with baby and hygiene items at the following YMCA locations:

  • Hilltop Family YMCA – 1536 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451
  • Great Bridge/Hickory Family YMCA – 633 South Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322
  • Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA – 4441 South Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452
  • Taylor Bend Family YMCA – 4626 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321

For more information about how to receive food visit the Foodbank online.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories