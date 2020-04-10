VBFD no longer accepting Foodbank donations at fire stations; YMCA accepting at select locations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Fire Department announced on Friday that it has suspended the collection of Foodbank donations at all fire stations in order to continue abiding by social distancing guidelines.

Effective April 10, the fire department will no longer be accepting donations through the “Extinguish Hunger” program until the state of emergency ends. The collected donations under the program are brought to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore for distribution.

While the VB fire stations are no longer accepting food, the community is still encouraged to donate as there are many families experiencing financial hardships and struggling to get food during this time.

“Although it has become necessary to modify the “Extinguish Hunger” program, the VBFD remains a strong partner with the Foodbank and encourages our citizens to continue donating to this important organization,” according to the statement released. “The need for food is especially acute at this time, please see the attached news release for additional details about how people in VirginiaBeach can still donate to the Foodbank.”

The Foodbank is still accepting monetary donations online and food donations along with baby and hygiene items at the following YMCA locations:

Hilltop Family YMCA – 1536 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Great Bridge/Hickory Family YMCA – 633 South Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake, VA 23322

Mt. Trashmore Family YMCA – 4441 South Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23452

Taylor Bend Family YMCA – 4626 Taylor Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321

For more information about how to receive food visit the Foodbank online.

