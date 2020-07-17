VBFD needs help identifying person possibly involved in flag-burning incident, similar reports across city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Fire Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person possibly involved in a flag-burning incident that occurred on the Fourth of July.

Officials said that at about 2:30 a.m., someone removed a flag from private property and lit it on fire in the 300 block of 26th Street at the Oceanfront. The person pictured is wanted for questioning with regard to that incident.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is currently investigating multiple reports of flag burning in a number of areas throughout the city.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individual pictured or any other case involving flag burning since July 4th is asked to contact Crime Solvers or the VBFD Fire Marshal’s office at 385-4228 or VBFMO@vbgov.com.

Latest News