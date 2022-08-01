VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Two commercial vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon that trapped one of the drivers.

The Virginia Beach Fire and Police Departments and Virginia Beach Rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of Centerville Road and Kempsville Road around 12:18 p.m.

It took crews about a half hour to remove the person trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Fire officials noted that in the photos they released to the public, some show the victim covered with a blanket. That was for protection from flying glass or metal during the extrication. They did not release information on that person’s condition.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash belongs to Kamco Building Supply Corp; the other was a Walmart truck.

The crash is under investigation.