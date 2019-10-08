VBFD feature 3 generations of firefighters in heartwarming photos

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Fire Department featured a family, three generations in fact, to show off the future of the department.

In a heartwarming photo posted on social media, the Virginia Beach Fire Department showed two, and what looks like a future third firefighter, in front of a department vehicle for a photo shoot.

“The future of the VBFD looks strong,” said the post. The photos featured District Chief Dennis Keane along with grandson Grayson and his father firefighter Matt Keane.

The three were all smiles donning firefighter gear in one photo while having their backs turned in another proudly showing off their VBFD titles.