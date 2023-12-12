VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Fire Department was delayed getting to the scene of a house fire in Knotts Island Monday night due to a vehicle crash that blocked the Causeway.

Crews received a call regarding a house fire on Knotts Island Road at 10:13 p.m. on Dec. 11, but were delayed by over an hour due to a report of a vehicle crash just 20 minutes earlier, which blocked the Causeway heading to Knotts Island.

Authorities say that the Causeway was impassable due to multiple electrical lines down across the roadway and several utility poles blocking access to the island, which resulted in Dominion Energy having to de-energize the power lines so power could be safely restored.

Knotts Island downed power lines (Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

The Virginia Beach units were forced to wait in the parking lot of VBFD fire station 6 until Dominion energy was able to clear the roadway.

The Currituck Fire Department was already at the scene of the fire by the time the Virginia Beach units arrived.

The structure was determined to be a total loss, and most of the house, with the exception of the brick chimney, was burned and on the ground.

Knotts Island house fire (Courtesy: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

By the time fire crews arrived, all occupants were out of the house.

Two people have been displaced and, according to officials, one female was transported to the hospital as a result of the fire. The other individual was reportedly not at the home at the time of the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

Dominion released a statement stating that all power was restored to customers at 7:30 a.m.