VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A two-alarm fire has broken out Tuesday afternoon at the T-Shirt Factory in the 2600 block of Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront.

Multiple Virginia Beach Fire Department units are on the scene.

Crews responding to reported fire – 2600 BLK Atlantic Avenue. 25th St. Closed. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/TGwTC8JGiX — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) July 11, 2023

VBFD said that 25th Street at Atlantic Avenue is currently closed and it asked people to avoid the area.

