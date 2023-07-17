VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Emergency Medical Services (VBEMS) was recently recognized for quality care for heart attacks and strokes by the American Heart Association (AHA).

The mission of the AHA Lifeline program is to recognize EMS agencies for their quality of care for heart attack, acute coronary syndrome and stroke patients.

“We’re incredibly proud of the work that our members, both career and volunteer, put together to receive this outstanding distinction,” said VBEMS Interim Chief Bruce Nedelka.

The VBEMS earned the 2023 AHA Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Agency and Heart Attack Honor Roll designation by meeting the criteria for 2022.