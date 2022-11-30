VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday that the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will receive a portion of more than $74,000,000 in federal funding going to VDH.

According to a press release, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will receive $6,000,000 of the funds, which will go towards strengthening the public health workforce and improve critical public health infrastructure in the Commonwealth.

“Our state and local public health workers serve on the frontlines helping to promote and protect the health and well-being of communities across the Commonwealth,” the senators said. “We’re glad this funding is headed to Virginia to ensure that we have the workforce, services, and systems needed to improve preparedness and respond to emerging public health threats.”

The federal funding will be used over a five-year period and will go towards: