VBDPH to host series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics at VB elementary schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) and Virginia Beach City Public Schools are partnering to provide COVID-19 vaccines at no cost at elementary schools across the city.

Health officials are hosting the vaccine clinics after the CDC gave the final signoff to Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot on November 2. This newly approved vaccination is one-third of the adult Pfizer dose (10 micrograms versus 30 micrograms).

The side effects are similar to those seen in adult patients and can be treated the same. Doctors recommend younger patients drink plenty of water before and after their vaccination. Acetaminophen has also been approved to treat some symptoms.

These clinics will only be offering the vaccine to children ages 5 to 11 due to the smaller dose sizes.

Clinics are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Nov. 8 – Nov. 13

Nov. 15 – Nov. 20

Nov. 22 – Nov. 23

To find a vaccination site near you, please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.