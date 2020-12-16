VBCPS to host job fair for bus drivers and custodians

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be hosting a job fair this weekend for bus driver and custodian positions.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Pembroke Mall located at 4564 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach. The fair will be at the east Kohl’s parking lot near Constitution Drive.

A PDF map of the location is below.

Job Fair MapDownload

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10