VBCPS to host job fair for bus drivers and custodians

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools will be hosting a job fair this weekend for bus driver and custodian positions.

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Pembroke Mall located at 4564 Virginia Beach Boulevard in Virginia Beach. The fair will be at the east Kohl’s parking lot near Constitution Drive.

A PDF map of the location is below.