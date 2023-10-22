VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is scheduled to hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

At the town hall, VBCPS families and staff will have the opportunity to chat with Acting Superintendent Dr. Donald Robertson and learn more about his vision for the school division.

According to VBCPS officials, community members will also discuss how VBCPS plans to build future ready learners.

The event will be held at First Colonial High School at 6 p.m. VBCPS is asking parents, students, staff and community members to submit questions for the town hall online no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 23.