VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – For the month of April, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) will be showcasing their students’ art at Lynnhaven Mall.

April is the Month of the Military Child, and for the past eleven years, student’s artistic interpretations of what it means to be military dependent are displayed and entered into an art contest open to all VBCPS students. This year, the school district says it received more than 700 entries.

The exhibit opens Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30 p.m. A reception will be held in Lynnhaven Mall’s center court, including entertainment by the Princess Anne High School Band. An award ceremony will be held from 6-7 p.m.

“With approximately 12,000 military-connected students in our school division whose families support some of the most important military functions in the world, the Month of the Military Child holds special meaning for us,” said VBCPS Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence. “Our students share their unique stories through their art, so I invite everyone to see this exhibit and connect with families who play a vital role in our community, nation and world.”

This year’s ceremony also marks the first in-person ceremony in 2019.