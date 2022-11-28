VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools has fired a school bus driver for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated.

10 On Your Side is not reporting the driver’s name because there are no criminal charges filed yet in the case.

According to court documents, the driver picked up 30 students from the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk Nov. 3 and brought them to Plaza Middle School.

From there, he drove two students to their homes, then went to Lynnhaven Middle School to pick up students from after-school activities. A co-worker noticed the smell of alcohol and contacted Assistant Principal Joi Boone, who wouldn’t allow students on the bus.

Boone then got hold of the driver’s supervisors, Michael King and Mike Mungin, who both reported the driver being noticeably intoxicated.

Mungin and King accompanied the driver to to NowCare Urgent Care, where court documents state the driver’s blood alcohol level measured at 0.147. The legal limit is 0.08 percent in Virginia.

In an interview with Child Protective Services the next day, the driver said he had three drinks while at a friend’s house before heading to Lynnhaven Middle School. CPS referred the case to the Domestic Violence and Missing Person’s Unit Nov. 8.

VBCPS spokeswoman Julie Braley told 10 On Your Side that the driver is no longer employed by the school division. She said the families of the students who rode on the driver’s bus that day were contacted as part of the investigation.

Braley provided the following statement:

“The safety and security of our students is paramount and behavior such as impaired driving is not tolerated by the school division. Thanks to the watchful eyes of our dedicated team members, the bus driver was identified by school division staff as being impaired and removed from duties immediately in accordance with VBCPS procedures. The school board and the school division are aware of the situation and have been cooperating with local agencies to investigate this matter. Families of students who were riding the bus that day were contacted as part of the investigation. The driver is no longer employed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools.” Julie Braley – VBCPS spokeswoman

No criminal charges have yet to be filed in the case.