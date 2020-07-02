VBCPS plans for safe return for student-athletes, athletic department staff, and other school personnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools announced fall sports and student-athletes will be welcomed back to the fields and tracks on Monday, July 6.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools has established a protocol to provide guidance and management regarding the safe return to play for student-athletes, families, athletic department staff, and other school personnel.

The guidelines for VBCPS staff outline the school division’s responsibilities as they pertain to return to play issues. They aim to preserve the physical and mental well-being of students and protect the health and safety of all involved in sports including:

Athletes

Coaches

Sports medicine staff

Volunteers

School officials

VBCPS says conditioning stages are based on disease prevalence and community transmission.

The VBCPS Return to Participation plan is designed in stages to allow for the safest experience possible for athletes, coaches, and support personnel based on the most timely guidance from local, state, and national health officials.

VBCPS said it might advance its stages at a different pace than the state’s phases based on the management ability of the school division and local guidance it receives.

Activities may fluctuate based on the phases. Returning to activities should also take into account that most of the student-athletes will be deconditioned.

Athletes preparing for the immediate upcoming fall season must be placed in groups (pods) no larger than 10 people per coach.

All activities must be outside only. Athletes and coaches will maintain a distance of 10 feet

the use of locker rooms will not be permitted. Personal belongings will be stored in vehicles or in properly designated spaces.

Conditioning may occur Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each athlete will be permitted up to one hour of conditioning per day.

There will be specific sports restrictions according to Virginia Beach Public Schools for the following sports:

Competition/Sideline Cheerleading

Conditioning

Individual technique/choreography work

Students may NOT practice/perform partner or group stunts

Chants, jumps, dance, and tumbling without contact

Cross Country

No grouping (i.e., starts and finishes)

Field hockey

Conditioning

Individual drills

Football

Conditioning

Individual drills

Contact with other players is NOT allowed

Protective equipment prohibited

Golf

Maintain appropriate physical distancing

Volleyball

Conditioning outside

All coaches, athletes and support staff should adhere to the CDC guidelines by not attending

conditioning or events if they feel sick or have been in contact with someone infected with

COVID-19.

Athletes should expect to hear from their coach or student activities coordinator about when conditioning will be scheduled.

VBCPS said more information will be available about when non-VHSL or other extracurricular activities, such as band and club events, will safely resume.

Latest Posts