VBCPS outlines three possible scenarios for the reopening the next school year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Schools sent out an update outlining three different scenarios for schools in the fall to prepare for any situation COVID-19 may present.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence released three possible scenarios on how education could change if kids return to school in the fall in a letter to students, parents, faculty, and staff on Thursday.

When it comes to the 2020-21 school year, the decision on how education will progress is dependent on keeping students, staff and all Virginians safe and healthy. That ultimate decision falls to Gov. Ralph Northam, and the Virginia Department of Education for guidance, and I can assure you, experts from those agencies are working on what the best plan of action is for our children,” Spence wrote.

Below are three possible scenarios Virginia Beach School leaders could potentially use for the start of the school year this fall:

Scenario 1

Schools will reopen as close to normal, without significant physical distancing or other public health mitigation strategies. This scenario would mean that there has been a near-total decline in COVID19 cases and health authorities have determined that it is entirely safe to resume gatherings of more than 10 people.

Scenario 2

School buildings will reopen with physical distancing and/or other public health mitigation strategies in place. This plan would likely include a combination of some face-to-face instruction for students along with remote learning.

Scenario 3

Schools would remain closed, as they have been since March 17. VBCPS Emergency Learning Plan (ELP) would shift to a Remote Learning Plan within a nearly all-virtual environment. Elements of the plan would be enhanced to ensure high quality and rigorous experience for all our learners—something closer to what might be experienced while in school, but still recognizing the challenges faced in doing so remotely.

Spence said the current plan includes mostly virtual or remote learning for students.

Students at the secondary level who may need to take or re-take a summer school course in order to graduate or move to the next grade level will receive direct communication from their schools.

With additional information from the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Health, the school system says they will finalize and share all future plans with the public.

To follow more information on plans for the fall and to follow the superintendent’s Deskside Chats visit the Virginia Beach Public School’s website.

Latest Posts