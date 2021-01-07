VBCPS modifies winter sports to allow for participation in club, travel sports

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Earlier this week, Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) decided to continue the varsity winter sports season during the coronavirus pandemic with strict rules in place.

On Thursday, the school system announced that in addition to continuing the season, it has modified the Revised Return to Play Guidelines for High School Athletics plan to allow for participation in club and travel sports.

The statement released by school officials Thursday says the decision comes after “reflecting on the opportunity we have to engage with outside sports organizations whose participants attend our schools.”

Part of the modifications requires those external organizations wanting student-athletes to compete, while also playing for VBCPS schools, to submit a plan outlining “health mitigation strategies” to the Office of Student Leadership for review no later than Thursday, Jan. 14.

If the plans are as strict as the requirements that VBCPS already has in place, “Beach District athletes may participate in both the non-school program and their school program.”

School officials said student-athletes will not be able to participate in those programs if organizations are unable or unwilling to submit health mitigation plans.

“While student-athletes may participate with eligible programs, participation in out-of-town competitions and camps may jeopardize their continued participation in Beach District sports,” the statement continued.

“We want to provide students with every opportunity to participate in athletics as safely as possible, and we hope this revised rule will encourage sports clubs to adopt and adhere to our robust mitigation practices.”

Those with questions can contact the child’s coach or student activities coordinator.