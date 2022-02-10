VBCPS hosting COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic on February 15

FILE – A 5-year-old girl receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from a nurse in the cafeteria of the Pittsburgh Langley K-8 school in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. COVID-19 vaccines for kids under 5 may be available in the U.S. as early as March 2022, but there are several hurdles still to clear. (Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools, in partnership with the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health, is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics at a local elementary school.

The clinic will offer all three vaccines, including the smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old. Those 17 and under will need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For individuals ages 12 and up who received a Pfizer COVID-19 two-dose vaccines, a booster shot is available at 5 months or more after their initial series. For Moderna, a booster is available at 6 months or more after the initial series.

Booster shots are also recommended for individuals 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and were vaccinated two or more months ago.

Appointments are encouraged; however, walk-ins will be accepted. Visit the links below to schedule your appointment time:

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Hermitage Elementary School, 1701 Pleasure House Road

No appointment is needed for the flu vaccine.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics. Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.