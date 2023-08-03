VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools will host a free, Back-to-School Care Fair Aug. 12 to allow families to access resources within the school division and the community.

Due to what it said is the popularity of the event, it has moved this year to the Virginia Beach Convention Center and will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It had been held previously at Landstown High School.

VBCPS will also have bus transportation available to the event from several sites around the city.

The first 2,000 students in attendance will receive free backpacks, and there will be other giveaways, including books and door prizes.

As part of the event, students will also receive free haircuts, vision screenings, school entry physicals, required school vaccinations for seventh and 12th grade students and posture screenings.

Sports physicals are not offered at the event.

To receive a physical and/or vaccinations, parents need to bring identification, a vaccination record and insurance card, if available.

There will be opportunities to learn about numerous programs and resources, including:

Visual and Performing Arts

Special Education

Gifted Education

Sports and PE

Healthcare Resources

Literacy Programs

Pre-K Programs

After School Programs

Community Service Programs • Environmental Education

Wellness Resources

Mental Health Support Programs

English Language Learner Resources

Job Opportunities

On-site interviews

Financial Literacy Programs

Want to go?

What: Virginia Beach City Public Schools Back to School Care Fair

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 12

Where: Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., Virginia Beach

Transportation Information:

Bus A – Bayside Middle School and Newtown Elementary School

– Bayside Middle School and Newtown Elementary School Bus B – Bayside Elementary School, Luxford Elementary School and Bayside 6th Grade Campus

– Bayside Elementary School, Luxford Elementary School and Bayside 6th Grade Campus Bus C – Birdneck Elementary School

– Birdneck Elementary School Bus D – Green Run Elementary School, Holland Elementary School and Rosemont Elementary School

– Green Run Elementary School, Holland Elementary School and Rosemont Elementary School Bus E – Lynnhaven Elementary School and Brookwood Elementary School

– Lynnhaven Elementary School and Brookwood Elementary School Bus F – Point O’View Elementary School and Parkway Elementary School

– Point O’View Elementary School and Parkway Elementary School Bus G – College Park Elementary School

– College Park Elementary School Buses will repeat runs from the convention center and back throughout the event.

During the first run, buses will leave the first stop at 9:25 a.m. and approximately every 45-60 minutes after.

The last run from each location to the Virginia Beach Convention Center will be approximately 1 p.m. Buses will unload and reload in front of the convention center. Look for your bus letter.

The last run from the convention center back to the original pick-up locations will be at 2 p.m.

Questions?

Contact Jennifer McGowan, VBCPS coordinator of school and community partnerships at 757-263-1799 or email her at Jennifer.McGowan@vbschools.com.