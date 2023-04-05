VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An old pony trailer flipped into a food truck is rolling around Virginia Beach, providing students with healthy meals.

“It makes me feel really excited and happy,” said Green Run High School student Dianna Ceron.

She said students had limited options in the cafeteria until there was a meeting with VBCPS food service.

“We talked about our school, Green Run, and how we don’t really get healthy food options,” Ceron said, “especially because we are a low-income area.”

The meeting helped push the opening of VBScratch Food Truck.

“I feel like our input and our voice, just a small little meeting, just sparked a whole big thing,” Ceron said.

It debuted at Green Run Wednesday.

“It’s been a long road and it’s great to see the kids eating and enjoying,” said Virginia Beach City Public Schools chef Rachel Amato.

It tackled another issue: long lines at lunch.

“Some people were standing in line for 20 to 30 minutes,” said Green Run assistant principal Bridget Berthold.

Students can now pick from multiple healthy and tasty options made from scratch.

“We worked very hard to develop these recipes,” Amato said, “so they are tasty and the students eat them, but also they meet the health and nutrition of the student.”

It also didn’t take 30 minutes to get.

“The lines were very smooth sailing,” Berthold said.

It’s all made possible by grant funding from No Kid Hungry and the Hansen Foundation.

The food truck moves along VBCPS’s cooking initiative to bring more scratch food to school cafeterias.

For students at Green Run, it was a hit, and Berthold said they’ve invited the food truck back to the school. She hopes it will come weekly.

“Right now, all I hear is this is good,” Ceron said. “This is so much better than what we usually have. I hope this doesn’t go away.”