VBCPS COVID-19 dashboard new resource for families and staff to stay informed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools’ new COVID-19 case dashboard will be updated every morning at 10 a.m. with data from the previous day.

The regularly-updated report — which aims to boost school division transparency during these uncertain days — shows the number of cases, their locations within the school and administrative buildings, and dates.

“We figured as far as from a transparency standpoint that we wanted families to be aware of where potential exposures occurred. That’s why it’s broken down by school,” said VBPS Chief Communications and Community Engagement Officer Natalie Allen.

To date, there are 24 positive cases total.

Allen says that’s not to be mistaken with the number of individuals, however.

For example, if the tally at the bottom were three cases, that number could represent one COVID-19 positive person who happened to go in three different buildings.

Not only are there case counts on the website, but there’s also a tab about what happens when a case is discovered.

There’s even a sample letter of what a parent would get if a case was confirmed in their child’s school.

“The hope with the dashboard is that parents have a one-stop-shop to see exactly where cases are across the school division but also for them to know that we do have a procedure in place as it relates to contact tracing and those kinds of things,” said Allen.

School officials say those who have been identified by the Virginia Beach Department of Health as having contact with the virus will be called by the investigating nurse and required to quarantine for 14 days from the last date of exposure.

Click here to visit the dashboard.

