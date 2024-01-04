VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) wants to know the publics opinion about the upcoming 2024-25 school year.

Staff, students and members of the community are asked to fill out a survey to help determine an academic calendar that meets the needs of the school community.

The survey consists of four potential school calendars. Two of the options utilize a pre-Labor Day start, and the other two consist of a post-Labor Day start. People will be able to choose which of the four calendars meet their needs and provide a reason for their choice.

The requirements for school calendars include:

  • Observing 181 instructional days for students
  • Observing the contracted number of staff days
  • Observed holidays
  • Limiting adjusted dismissal days
  • Scheduling consistent days within quarters
  • Scheduled graduation dates

The school calendar must also be in accordance with the following School Board policies and regulations:

The survey, which can be taken here, will open until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.

