VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) wants to know the publics opinion about the upcoming 2024-25 school year.
Staff, students and members of the community are asked to fill out a survey to help determine an academic calendar that meets the needs of the school community.
The survey consists of four potential school calendars. Two of the options utilize a pre-Labor Day start, and the other two consist of a post-Labor Day start. People will be able to choose which of the four calendars meet their needs and provide a reason for their choice.
The requirements for school calendars include:
- Observing 181 instructional days for students
- Observing the contracted number of staff days
- Observed holidays
- Limiting adjusted dismissal days
- Scheduling consistent days within quarters
- Scheduled graduation dates
The school calendar must also be in accordance with the following School Board policies and regulations:
- School Board Policy 6-12: School Calendar
- School Board Policy 6-13: School Day and School Hours
- School Board Regulation 6-13.1: School Hours
- School Board Policy 4-88: Holidays
The survey, which can be taken here, will open until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11.
