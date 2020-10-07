VB City Public Schools confirms bus rider tests positive for coronavirus

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A spokeswoman with Virginia Beach City Public Schools confirmed Wednesday that a person who rode one of the buses has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The schools were informed Tuesday, October 6, of the positive case. Officials say the individual was on bus #184 from September 30 to October 2. The 14-day quarantine period for the possible exposure ends October 16.

School officials say that the person will not be on any bus or enter any VBCPS building until released by their healthcare provider and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance has been met.





The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health (VBDPH) believes the risk of transmission is low since this individual practiced social distancing and was wearing a face covering.

Although this letter is intended for low-risk contacts, please note that we have worked with the VBDPH in identifying and communicating directly with ‘close contacts,’ or individuals who may have had an increased exposure risk and require additional notification and guidance.



Per the CDC, a close contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes during an interaction starting from 2 days before illness onset or, for asymptomatic individuals, 2 days prior to their testing date. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Spokeswoman





For more information on bus routes and scheduled, please contact Virginia Beach City Public Schools at 757-263-1545 or via VBCPSbusstop@vbschools.com.

For more information, visit vbschools.com/parents/bus_schedules_transportation.

Latest News