VBCPS apologizes for error in July email

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is apologizing to families after it emailed them incorrect information about the 2020 Fall school year back in July.

VBCPS approved a plan of what Fall 2020 could look like for students.



School officials say on July 30, they sent out the plan in an email to families, however, there was an error in that email. The Fall 2020 plan in that email, was linked to a “draft version” instead of the “final plan.”



The difference between the two? There was a specific difference in regards to when certain grade levels could be brought back to face-to-face instruction.



The draft version read that for parents who selected Option 1, as long as the eastern region was in the yellow zone for both percent positivity and cases by date, that VBCPS would not transition students in grades 7,8,10,11 and 12 from virtual to face to face learning.



The final version says that they may begin to transition these students if the health data remained stable or improved.



In the message, VBCPS says in part, “we regret sending the draft form rather than the final version of the plan and are deeply sorry for this error and for any confusion this may have caused.”



VBCPS says secondary teachers and families will be given the opportunity to review their previous selections between option 1 and 2.



It says on September 10, parents will receive additional information on the process principals will follow beginning September 14 to address concerns regarding their previous selection.

