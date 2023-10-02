VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The School Board of the City of Virginia Beach is launching a search campaign for a new superintendent.

The board has enlisted the help of Hazard, Young, Attea, and Associates (HYA) to guide them through the process.

Board members are asking residents to complete a survey regarding the qualities and skills the next superintendent should possess.

HYA will be holding public input sessions on the following dates and times:

Oct. 3

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., VBCPS Staff Members, School Board Room, School Administration Building, 2512 George Mason Drive

5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Students/Parents, Auditorium, Holland Road Annex, 2323 Holland Road

5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community Members, Library, Holland Road Annex, 2323 Holland Road

Oct. 4

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., VBCPS Staff Members, School Board Room, School Administration Building, 2512 George Mason Drive

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Students/Parents, Auditorium, Holland Road Annex, 2323 Holland Road

5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Community Members, Library, Holland Road Annex, 2323 Holland Road

Those that requires wheelchair access, an interpreter, hearing or visual communication assistance in order to participate in one of these meetings should contact the School Board Clerk at regina.toneatto@vbschools.com or at 757-263-1016 the day before the meeting.