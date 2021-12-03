VB youth football team heads to nationals after facing tragedy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach little league football team is keeping the spirit of their late coach alive this morning as they head to nationals.

Deveon Simmons, or better known as “Coach Dee” was shot and killed in October.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Brookland Drive in Chesapeake off Campostella Road.

His brother tells 10 On Your Side he was on his way home from coaching the team when he stopped to visit a friend. There, he was killed sitting in his car in the parking lot.

It’s the last night of practice for Virginia Elite Tigers football team before the team of 8-year-olds heads to nationals. The team has persevered through some tragic times this season. See how you can cheer them on tonight at 10 and 11 on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/HS4CMDYA1W — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) December 2, 2021

Virginia Elite Tigers head Coach David Stewart says Coach Dee is always watching the team from above.

“We lost in the state championship and we ended up getting a wild card for the regionals and we ended up winning the regionals,” he said. “It was all, I say it was all Deveon.”