VB works to implement flood protection program following referendum vote

Note: the video above originally aired on October 4, 2021.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After Virginia Beach voters overwhelmingly approved a proposal to raise real estate taxes in order to fund several fund flood mitigation projects, officials have begun planning the implementation of the program.

“Virginia Beach residents understand the importance of taking more aggressive measures now to protect our communities from the effects of recurrent flooding,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Without the funding from this referendum, the completion of these projects would have taken 40 years to complete. This affirmative vote from citizens will allow the City to move forward on what is one of the most critical needs for our city.”

City officials say phase 1 of the program includes accelerating flood protection projects currently underway and expanding to include several new projects. These projects will be built over the next 10 years.

The City is expected to pay off the bond debt over 20 years by increasing the real estate tax rate 4.3 cents per $100 of a property’s assessed value. To offset this increase, the stormwater fee will be locked in at the current rate until 2028.

Virginia Beach’s tax rate would still remain the lowest in the region at $1.03 per $100 of a property’s assessed value, according to city officials.

Within three weeks of the election, the City Council is expected to:

Adopt a comprehensive financial plan to pay the referendum debt and ensure all of the extra money generated by the tax rate increase is “lock boxed” for only stormwater improvements, and future stormwater improvements. Establish a citizen oversight board that will receive monthly briefings and provide City Council with briefings every two months on the status of projects. Amend the city’s comprehensive land use plan and require the planning department to recommend any new proposed development that generates “a net increase in water discharge demand” be denied. Vote to freeze the stormwater management fee through 2028.