VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Wendy Velasquez was sentenced in Virginia Beach Circuit Court Wednesday for a domestic stabbing incident two years ago that injured several people.

Velasquez entered a guilty plea to three malicious wounding charges. She was sentenced to 45 years in jail with 41 years and five months suspended.

The charges stemmed from an incident in August 2021. Police were called to the 4700 block of Bridgeman Lane and arrived to find four people suffering from stab wounds, including Velasquez. The victims were 23, 17 and 9 years old at the time. Their injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Velasquez will have five years probation after she serves her sentence.