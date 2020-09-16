VB woman gathers snacks to hand out to first responders

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach resident Jordan Hatmaker says she wanted collect snacks and drinks to give out to first responders to show her appreciation for the work they do.

“The way I got the idea for all of these snacks and goodies, is just because I hear the sirens going off all day all night and I just figured, wow they work really hard, long shifts,” said Hatmaker.

Hatmaker posted on a neighborhood app and people really wanted to help out.

“I was just expecting a few neighbors to chime in but the response has been overwhelming,” she said.

Some people have dropped off items to her. She has also picked up boxes of snacks from others.

“So far, I’ve gotten bulk boxes of snacks individual chips, cookies, protein bars, granola bars, actually someone gave me a box of popcorn,” said Hatmaker.

She says she’s still looking to collect bottled water or flavored water and protein bars. She says she’s hoping to have enough to pass out to first responders this weekend.

“I think its really important to show kindness no matter where you go, no matter who you are,” said Hatmaker.

If you want to drop off any goodies, you can leave them at BMK Ventures. It’s located at 1112 Jensen Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23451. You can drop off items between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

