VB woman asking for dog to be removed from neighbor’s home after attack

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach dog owner says she is living in fear after her husband and dog were attacked by a neighbor’s dog a couple weeks ago.

She believes if something isn’t done soon, another pet or person could get hurt.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks spoke with the woman.

“I’m trembling,” said Renee Paul. “I won’t walk my dog.”

Paul says she is so thankful she still has her two dogs.

On May 18, Paul’s husband left their Riddle Avenue home to walk their rottweiler, Luna. Minutes later, Paul’s husband comes back frantic. Luna was on a leash, but a neighbor’s dog wasn’t. Paul’s husband did all he could do to get the dog away from his.

“I couldn’t tell where the blood was coming from,” Paul said. “He totally ripped her ear wide open.”

“My husband went to bat for that dog. If he would have let go of that leash, he would come in here with that dog draped over his arms dead,” she added.

The attacking dog, a pit bull named True, was picked up by animal control and quarantined for 10 days before being returned home.

“I won’t walk my dog, and none of my neighbors down here will walk their dogs,” Paul added. “It’s like you’re held hostage.”

10 On Your Side went to dog owner Michelle Brushingham’s home, but no one was there.

Brushingham was charged in connection with the incident and will be in court June 28. According to court records, Brushingham has been charged by animal control seven times in the past nine years for issues with her pets.

“My husband was devastated,” Paul said.

Paul plans to show up to court with a petition signed by her neighbors. She’s hoping the judge will make them feel safe once again.

“The dog needs to be removed,” Paul added. “I’m not saying the dog needs to be euthanized, but the dog needs to be re-homed to a responsible dog owner.”