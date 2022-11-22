VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach is offering a Winter Shelter program for people in need of a warm place to sleep.

The city has partnered with several faith organizations, on a rotation, to provide shelter and meals. They held pre-screening to help identify the most vulnerable adults experiencing homelessness.

The Winter Shelter will begin Wednesday, Nov. 23, and run through March 22, 2023.

PiN Ministry also provides participants with transportation. For more information about the Winter Shelter program, contact PiN Ministry at 757-962-3567.

Families with children experiencing homelessness who need overnight shelter should call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-227-5932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit the Housing Resource Center Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon for triage and assessment.

Visit www.BEACHCommunityPartnership.org for more information on homeless support services.