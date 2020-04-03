VB Westminster-Canterbury retirement community confirms: No positive coronavirus cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay announced on Friday that the retirement community has no employees or residents who tested positive for coronavirus.

This information was released that as of April 3, no one at the immediate facility has tested positive even though seven days ago, an outside provider had contact with the community.

“An outside healthcare provider who treated some of our assisted living residents a week ago, and who works at other healthcare organizations, developed symptoms days after being on our campus. That outside healthcare provider later tested positive,” according to a statement released by the facility.

Residents who had contact with that patient have been quarantined in their apartments. The residents and staff show no signs of contracting the virus.

The local Health Department has not recommended additional measures for Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay to follow.

