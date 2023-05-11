VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle services resume service this Sunday, May 14. The services provide a convenient option for travel along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
The schedule for the HRT’s VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle is listed below.
Oceanfront Routes | 2023
Route 30 Trolley | Atlantic Avenue Trolley
- Ride the VB Wave from one end of Atlantic Avenue to the other
- May 14 – Neptune Festival (September 30) – Daily
- 8 a.m. – 2 a.m. – about every 15 minutes
Route 31 Trolley | Aquarium and Campground Trolley
- Ride the VB Wave to the Virginia Aquarium and Campgrounds
- May 14 – Labor Day (September 4) – Daily; September 8 -Neptune Festival – Fri-Sat-Sun
- 9:30 a.m. – 11:10 p.m. – about every 20 minutes
Route 34 Trolley | Oceanfront Connector
- Services the Convention Center, Virginia Beach Sports Center, Vibe Creative District and Atlantic Avenue between 17th and 22nd Streets
- May 14 — Neptune Festival – Sat & Sun only
- 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. – about every 15 minutes
Route 35 Trolley | Bayfront Trolley
- Services the Oceanfront, First Landing State Park, Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E., Fort Story at Atlantic Avenue and 88th Street, North End beaches, Chesapeake Bay beaches and Bayfront restaurants on Shoe Drive.
- May 14 – Labor Day (Sept 4) – Daily; September 8 – Neptune Festival – Fri-Sat-Sun
- 8 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. – about every 60 minutes
Click here for the list of VB Wave trolley and Bayfront shuttle fares.