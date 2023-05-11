VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle services resume service this Sunday, May 14. The services provide a convenient option for travel along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The schedule for the HRT’s VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle is listed below.

Oceanfront Routes | 2023

Route 30 Trolley | Atlantic Avenue Trolley

  • Ride the VB Wave from one end of Atlantic Avenue to the other
  • May 14 – Neptune Festival (September 30) – Daily
  • 8 a.m. – 2 a.m. – about every 15 minutes

Route 31 Trolley | Aquarium and Campground Trolley

  • Ride the VB Wave to the Virginia Aquarium and Campgrounds
  • May 14 – Labor Day (September 4) – Daily; September 8 -Neptune Festival – Fri-Sat-Sun
  • 9:30 a.m. – 11:10 p.m. – about every 20 minutes

Route 34 Trolley | Oceanfront Connector

  • Services the Convention Center, Virginia Beach Sports Center, Vibe Creative District and Atlantic Avenue between 17th and 22nd Streets
  • May 14 — Neptune Festival – Sat & Sun only
  • 8 a.m. – 12 a.m. – about every 15 minutes

Route 35 Trolley | Bayfront Trolley

  • Services the Oceanfront, First Landing State Park, Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E., Fort Story at Atlantic Avenue and 88th Street, North End beaches, Chesapeake Bay beaches and Bayfront restaurants on Shoe Drive.
  • May 14 – Labor Day (Sept 4) – Daily; September 8 – Neptune Festival – Fri-Sat-Sun
  • 8 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. – about every 60 minutes
Download the VB Wave Brochure for 2023

Click here for the list of VB Wave trolley and Bayfront shuttle fares.