VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle services resume service this Sunday, May 14. The services provide a convenient option for travel along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The schedule for the HRT’s VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle is listed below.

Oceanfront Routes | 2023

Route 30 Trolley | Atlantic Avenue Trolley

Ride the VB Wave from one end of Atlantic Avenue to the other

May 14 – Neptune Festival (September 30) – Daily

8 a.m. – 2 a.m. – about every 15 minutes

Route 31 Trolley | Aquarium and Campground Trolley

Ride the VB Wave to the Virginia Aquarium and Campgrounds

May 14 – Labor Day (September 4) – Daily; September 8 -Neptune Festival – Fri-Sat-Sun

9:30 a.m. – 11:10 p.m. – about every 20 minutes

Route 34 Trolley | Oceanfront Connector

Services the Convention Center, Virginia Beach Sports Center, Vibe Creative District and Atlantic Avenue between 17th and 22nd Streets

May 14 — Neptune Festival – Sat & Sun only

8 a.m. – 12 a.m. – about every 15 minutes

Route 35 Trolley | Bayfront Trolley

Services the Oceanfront, First Landing State Park, Edgar Cayce’s A.R.E., Fort Story at Atlantic Avenue and 88th Street, North End beaches, Chesapeake Bay beaches and Bayfront restaurants on Shoe Drive.

May 14 – Labor Day (Sept 4) – Daily; September 8 – Neptune Festival – Fri-Sat-Sun

8 a.m. – 12:30 a.m. – about every 60 minutes

Click here for the list of VB Wave trolley and Bayfront shuttle fares.