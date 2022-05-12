VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and guests at the Oceanfront will soon have another way to get around the Resort City.

The new VB Wave service launches on May 15. The VB Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttle service connect the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Rudee Inlet and First Landing State Park.

Along the Oceanfront, there are four trolley routes:

Route 30 Trolley – Atlantic Avenue Runs daily from May 15 to Neptune Festival 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. | about every 15 minutes

– Atlantic Avenue Route 31 Trolley – Aquarium and campground Runs daily from May 15 to Labor Day and Friday-Sunday from September 9 to Neptune Festival 9:30 a.m. to 11:10 p.m. | about every 20 minutes

– Aquarium and campground Route 34 Trolley – Oceanfront connector Runs on weekends from May 15 to Neptune Festival 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. | about every 15 minutes

– Oceanfront connector Route 35 – Bayfront shuttle Runs daily from May 15 to Labor Day and Friday-Sunday from September 9 to Neptune Festival 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. | about every 30 minutes

The new Route 34 will service the Convention Center, Virginia Beach Sports Center, Vibe Creative District and Atlantic Avenue between 17th and 22nd Streets.

