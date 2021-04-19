VB Waste Management celebrates new graduates of CDL apprenticeship program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Waste Management officials are celebrating the success of its CDL Apprenticeship Program for the second year in a row.

The grassroots effort by the City of Virginia Beach Public Works Waste Management and Tidewater Community College (TCC) Job Skills Training Program welcomed another class of graduates getting their Commercial Driver License (CDL).

The program was built to fill the crippling vacancies for qualified waste management operators and the effort has been a success.

“Our residents have felt the impact of the severe driver shortage in our region,” said David Tennant who is the instructor for the Waste Management’s CDL Apprenticeship Program. “Qualified CDL drivers are harder to find, especially ones who are willing to work in the waste industry. By training those who want to earn their CDL license, we are providing them with a lifelong skill as well as employment with the City of Virginia Beach.”

“We are also ensuring that we have qualified drivers operating in our communities and servicing our residents.”

TCC provided the “soft skills” training such as conflict resolution, work ethics, and character-building while Waste Management officials provided the training apprentices needed to first obtain both General Knowledge and Air Brake CDL permits.



Behind-the-wheel training and additional knowledge training was then conducted to ensure that students had proficiency and were prepared for the actual CDL test.

Officials say 100% of the apprentices that completed the two-month program obtained their CDL and were hired as full-time Waste Management Operator II’s. CDL driving test evaluators were very impressed with the skill and depth of knowledge demonstrated by the apprentices.

The next class begins in June. For more information, click here.