VB Waste Collections employee tests positive for COVID-19; Friday trash collections suspended

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach Waste Collections employee has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced Thursday.

City Waste Management has suspended Friday collections so the department of health can “conduct the necessary trace investigation” to see if the positive test poses any risks to other employees.

“No additional details will be made available regarding the individual as the City of Virginia Beach will not discuss the medical condition of any employee,” the city wrote in a release.

“We are keenly aware of, and regret, the inconvenience this action imposes on our Friday customers,” said Mark Johnson, director of Public Works, in the news release. “In making the decision, we had to weigh the safety of our workforce against this temporary service disruption and considering the unprecedented situation with the pandemic, we hope our customers would agree it is the right thing to do.”

Residents impacted by the suspension in collections can use the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center at 1989 Jake Sears Road. Hours at the center are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Residents can also use the SPSA Landstown Transfer Station at 1825 Concert Drive. Those hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon.

