VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson is hosting a community meeting on Oct. 12 to update residents on current city projects and issues that impact District 5 in Virginia Beach.

The meeting will be held at Corporate Landing Middle School from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Some topics on the agenda include Rudee Loop, parks and recreation and the new Amazon project coming to the district.

There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions.