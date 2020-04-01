VB vet hospital uses video chat for pet visits

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Like many veterinary hospitals across Hampton Roads, Pet Care Veterinary Hospital off Virginia Beach Boulevard is changing the way it does business to keep people safe — starting with curbside service to limit exposure to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“The clients call when they get here then park. A tech or assistant goes out to the car, meets the client, the client hands them off, when they come into the building the pet goes into an exam room, then from there it’s pretty much no different from what we’d normally do,” explained associate veterinarian Jared Piper.

Unless there’s a special circumstance, like having to euthanize a pet, Piper says pet owners aren’t allowed inside.

The pet owners create an appointment through a telemedicine app, Anipanion, and are able to consult their vet from the comfort of their home.

Piper says it’s a new system but he predicts more people will begin to use this option as the coronavirus spreads.

“I can see how the pet’s acting, see how they’re generally doing things of that nature, but we’re kind of limited. Kind of like a pediatrician would be, pets can’t tell us what’s going on but the clients can express what they’re seeing at home. From there we can say okay, is this something the pet needs to come in right now for an emergency or can this be taken care of at home,” Piper said.

He says even once this quarantining period is over, they’ll likely continue to use the video chat system.

