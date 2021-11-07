Virginia Beach COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes into effect tomorrow for VHSL winter athletes

Richard Biggs, 20, an evolutionary biology major at the University of Colorado Boulder gets his first dose of the Moderna vaccine from Dr. Laird Wolfe. Biggs is one of the first group of students in a new study to determine if the vaccine can prevent COVID-19 infection and transmission in the student population. CU Boulder students will join 12,000 other college students in the country. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)—If you’re a student-athlete in Virginia Beach or a parent of one– an important vaccine deadline is coming up Monday.

Back in September, Virginia Beach announced high school student-athletes would be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus weekly. Testing will be provided to families at no charge.



That new policy goes into effect on November 8.

This affects VB high school students who intend to participate in Virginia High School League winter activities or athletic conditioning that require a physical for participation.

When the decision was made a few months ago, Jack Freeman the school’s Chief Operations Officer, mentioned athletics are high-risk activities and that indoor athletics increase that risk even more.

You may also remember, Virginia Beach City Public Schools canceled multiple football games this Fall citing “safety protocols associated with COVID-19.”

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is the third division in the region to issue such a policy.

Chesapeake and Suffolk issued their policies prior.