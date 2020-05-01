VB utility work on Constitution Drive and South Military Highway will cause road closures Friday

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, workers bury utility lines in Paradise, Calif. A new technology being tested by California utilities, such as Pacific Gas & Electric Co. and Southern California Edison, is aimed at diagnosing problems before they could cause power outages or spark wildfires. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach says beginning on Friday, May 1, utility work on Constitution Drive and South Military Highway will cause closures and delays.

An emergency sewer repair will result in the closure of a portion of Constitution Drive. Officials say southbound Constitution Drive between Columbus Street and Carapace Lane will be closed.

Nearby residents will have access to their properties at all times, officials say. The work on Constitution Drive is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. giving weather conditions.

Utility work on South Military Highway will result in the closure of the middle and outside lanes of northbound South Military Highway near the intersection of Indian River Road starting at 8 p.m. on May 1.

The right-turn lane from westbound Indian River Road onto northbound South Military Highway and one left-turn lane from eastbound Indian River Road onto northbound South Military Highway will also be closed.

Virginia Beach Public Works says motorists will be provided an alternative access to make a turn. Residents will have access to their properties during the process.

Officials say the work on South Military Highway is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, weather permitting.

For more information check out the full press release on the city of Virginia Beach’s website.

Latest Posts